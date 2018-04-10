Buyers snap up SSA euro flood

Two more borrowers are set to follow suit on Wednesday. Portugal has picked Barclays, CaixaBI, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Société Générale to run the books for an April 2034 note. The bond will be Portugal’s second benchmark of the year and its first in the tenor since September ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.