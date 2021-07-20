The blockchain firsts in capital markets are coming quickly. DZ Bank is marketing a corporate Schuldschein that will run back office functions on a blockchain for the entire duration of the trade — the first time this has been done — while Société Générale’s subsidiary Forge is working on various permutations of trades to be issued using this form of distributed ledger technology. While blockchain tech is still in its infancy, it is set to disrupt capital markets, creating winners and losers.