Watermark
Go to Asia edition

BNG nips in ahead of swelling euro pipeline

The euro market is back in gear after a few weeks of slow issuance. Three borrowers have mandated deals for Tuesday’s session but one opted for a one day execution, coming on Monday to get ahead of the rush.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 09 Apr 2018

Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten has raised €1.75bn of seven year cash. The Dutch agency announced the trade on Monday morning and opened books around 9am London time. 

Leads Barclays, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis set price guidance at 10bp area through mid-swaps.

The spread ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 9,576.44 12 11.51%
2 Barclays 9,221.57 11 11.08%
3 Citi 9,037.14 14 10.86%
4 NatWest Markets 6,161.45 5 7.40%
5 HSBC 5,889.59 8 7.08%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 19,902.32 44 12.97%
2 HSBC 15,361.64 32 10.01%
3 JPMorgan 13,564.93 31 8.84%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,423.25 37 8.75%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,516.52 22 6.86%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 16,717.92 24 8.90%
2 JPMorgan 15,694.99 28 8.36%
3 HSBC 12,823.57 39 6.83%
4 Citi 12,746.83 34 6.79%
5 BNP Paribas 12,115.32 20 6.45%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 38,010.70 118 8.20%
2 JPMorgan 36,224.78 157 7.82%
3 HSBC 33,152.61 110 7.15%
4 Barclays 28,343.25 72 6.12%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,953.59 67 4.74%