BNG nips in ahead of swelling euro pipeline

Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten has raised €1.75bn of seven year cash. The Dutch agency announced the trade on Monday morning and opened books around 9am London time.
Leads Barclays, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis set price guidance at 10bp area through mid-swaps.The spread ...
