ESM-EFSF
Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid-yields from the close of busiess on Monday, July 12. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services
See the progress Europe's supranationals and agencies have made in their funding programmes as we start the third quarter.
Public sector borrowers have got off to a busy start to the week in euros, with two live deals on Monday set to be followed by at least three on Tuesday, including Italy, as issuers look to get in ahead of a hotly anticipated European Central governing council meeting on Thursday.
Rating: Aa1/AAA/AAA
The European Stability Mechanism raised €2bn on Monday to conclude its second quarter funding with the deal offering a very slight positive yield.
Rating: Aa1/AA/AA
Four public sector borrowers sold intraday trades in the euro market on Monday with the European Financial Stability Facility making a dent in its second quarter funding and three other issuers receiving impressive demand for socially responsible deals under their updated frameworks.
The European Union sent banks a request for proposals on Thursday to fund a maturity lengthening operation for Portugal and Ireland under its European Financial Stabilisation Mechanism (EFSM) programme. More sovereigns could also enter the market
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress Europe's supranationals and agencies have made in their funding programmes at the end of March.
The European Stability Mechanism and the European Financial Stability Facility have announced their funding plans for the second quarter.