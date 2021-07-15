The Netherlands
Tony Hayward, the former boss of BP, is joining this year’s $117bn Spac IPO market by launching a new blank cheque company on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange that will focus on energy transition.
Bulgarian animal healthcare company Huvepharma has become the latest casualty in an IPO market oversaturated with supply.
Animal healthcare company Huvepharma has opened the books on its €463m IPO on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.
A new special purpose acquisition company focused on the decarbonisation industry has launched an IPO on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, with the backing of cornerstone investors.
Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid-yields from the close of business on Monday, June 14. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services.
Two European animal healthcare companies have announced their intention to float in recent days. Bankers hope that the fast growing sector will offer something different in a crowded pipeline of new stockmarket listings in the region.
Rating: —/AAA/AAA
Basic Fit, the Dutch operator of low-cost gyms, has issued a €303.7m convertible bond as it prepares for growth opportunities following the reopening of all of its fitness centres this week following more than a year of lockdowns caused by the pandemic.
FMO, the Dutch development agency, hit the market on Tuesday for a $500m five year bond.
The former co-head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's EMEA corporate and investment bank, Bob Elfring, has returned to banking in a vice-chair role at JP Morgan after retiring in 2018.
Aegon’s head of capital market solutions, Lein Pieter Cevaal, speaks to GlobalCapital about the bank’s recent experience with its debut 15 year soft bullet covered bond, a maturity that worked well for the borrower despite awkward market conditions.
Aegon Bank paid special attention to timing when pricing its first soft bullet covered bond, reflecting challenging market conditions, according to the bank's head of capital market solutions, Lein Pieter Cevaal.