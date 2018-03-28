Acquisition-hungry tech companies named as Fidessa gazumpers

The second company that has placed a bid for Fidessa is US-based financial services technology company SS&C Technologies Holdings, though SS&C has not provided its proposal terms yet.Carlyle-owned ION has offered to buy Fidessa for an aggregate of £38.297 per Fidessa share, split between £37.50 in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.