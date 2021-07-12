Derivs - FX
Barclays has hired a senior trader from JP Morgan in New York to replace Naseer Al-Khudairi as head of electronic trading and digital strategy for its markets division.
GlobalCapital is delighted to announce the winners of its Americas Derivatives Awards for 2021.
GlobalCapital is delighted to announce the nominees for this year’s Americas Derivatives Awards.
Citi has appointed Christopher Perkins and Sabrina Wilson as global co-heads of its futures, OTC clearing and FX prime brokerage business, following Jerome Kemp’s retirement from the industry.
Political uncertainty over the UK’s trade negotiations with the EU and the Bank of England’s flirtation with negative interest rates are creating a conundrum for foreign investors, with the timing of protecting an FX position proving hard to judge.
GlobalCapital is delighted to announce the winners of its 2020 Global Derivatives Awards.
The European Commission on Tuesday gave the derivatives clearing industry a lifeline by granting an 18 month equivalence decision that will allow European firms to keep using UK central counterparties.
Traders across asset classes are beginning to position in size as the US presidential election approaches, with an expected tight run-off making it very hard to time the market.
Derivatives counterparties breathed easy in March when the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and the International Organisation of Securities Commissions announced a year’s delay in the introduction of initial margin rules. But in Europe — with the deadline already passed — legal confirmation has still not appeared.
Klaus Löber has been selected by the European Securities and Markets Authority as chair of its CCP supervisory committee. ESMA has also picked two other members; all three will be assessed by the European Parliament.
The euro/dollar cross-currency basis swap has moved back in favour of euro issuance for the first time in three months, but with a wall of euro supply looming, the favourable level may not be enough to entice issuers away from the dollar market.
Some of the world’s top-tier financial institutions want changes in how central counterparty clearing house (CCP) resolutions are executed.