Latest news
-
Hayes claims the banks knew exactly what the traders were doing and that his sentence was an 'absolute joke'
-
As it integrates Deutsche Bank's prime brokerage business, BNP Paribas has announced that the head of the unit, Ashley Wilson, will be staying on as global head of prime services.
-
NatWest Markets has hired UK rates trader James Bucknall from Deutsche Bank, where he was head of sterling trading.
-
Barclays has hired a senior trader from JP Morgan in New York to replace Naseer Al-Khudairi as head of electronic trading and digital strategy for its markets division.
-
Katharina Utermöhl, senior economist for Europe at Allianz, has called for a radical rethinking of the European Union’s approach to Capital Markets Union, saying that past attempts to harmonise rules and regulations across member states have “failed, and we should get over that”.
-
There is general agreement that the UK’s recently won ability to diverge from EU capital markets regulations represents an opportunity to create a more attractive environment for doing business in London — and everyone seems to have their own shopping list of reforms they would like to see.
-
Barclays has appointed Anita Tanna as managing director and head of EMEA generalist and specialist cash sales in London, having hired her from Citi.
-
Mizuho's new head of linear rates trading, Jason Cohen, has made three hires as he looks to build a franchise for the Japanese bank in EMEA.
-
GlobalCapital is delighted to announce the winners of its Americas Derivatives Awards for 2021.