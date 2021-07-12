Derivs - Credit

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

    Derivatives
    Barclays hires electronic trading supremo from JPM
    Richard Metcalf, July 12, 2021
    Barclays has hired a senior trader from JP Morgan in New York to replace Naseer Al-Khudairi as head of electronic trading and digital strategy for its markets division.
    LevFin High Yield Bonds
    Europcar CDS worthless as auction misfires
    Owen Sanderson, January 14, 2021
    Some €700m of CDS contracts referencing Europcar’s debt have been rendered worthless thanks to a technical squeeze in the CDS auction on Wednesday, in a blow for investors who thought they’d hedged their exposure to the troubled car rental firm. The controversial result threatens to reignite debates about whether the CDS market is fit for purpose, ahead of an expected wave of restructurings in the year to come.
    Regulation
    Trading equivalence judgments uncertain
    Jasper Cox, December 14, 2020
    The lack of clarity over whether the UK and the EU will clinch a trade deal before the end of the year also makes it harder for those in financial markets to know whether equivalence decisions will be granted for the trading obligations for derivatives (DTO) and shares (STO).
    Private debt
    SSD privacy hampers deliverability with CDS auctions
    Owen Sanderson, December 07, 2020
    Whether or not Schuldschein debt is deliverable under CDS auctions is becoming more than an academic discussion, as analysts look to companies like travel firm Tui’s financial future. While the instrument fits the criteria as relevant debt for a CDS auction, the private nature of the contract could prevent the Determinations Committee from ruling.
    Regulation
    ESMA: no change to derivs trading rule
    Jasper Cox, November 25, 2020
    As market participants prepare for the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31, the European Securities and Markets Authority has said it will not change requirements on where derivatives can be traded, even though this could cause problems for UK branches of EU investment firms.
  • Derivatives
    CFTC and BoE tie up clearing agreement
    Ross Lancaster, October 22, 2020
    The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Bank of England signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday regarding the oversight of derivatives clearing.
    Private Equity
    Permira splashes cash on Lowell rescue ahead of 2021 NPL splurge
    Owen Sanderson, October 22, 2020
    Permira opted to rescue its debt purchasing portfolio company Lowell from the restructuring that many thought was imminent, with the largest slug of equity support any sponsor has injected in Europe since the coronavirus pandemic began. Covid-19 has crushed cashflows for some debt purchasers, but next year should be a bumper year for NPL buying — for those firms with cash to do so, writes Owen Sanderson.
    Derivatives
    Perkins and Wilson take Citi clearing reins after Kemp departure
    Ross Lancaster, October 16, 2020
    Citi has appointed Christopher Perkins and Sabrina Wilson as global co-heads of its futures, OTC clearing and FX prime brokerage business, following Jerome Kemp’s retirement from the industry.
    Market News
    TP ICAP prepares for fixed income push with Liquidnet buy
    Aidan Gregory, October 09, 2020
    Interdealer broking giant TP ICAP has advanced further into buy-side revenue streams, with specific plans to target fixed income markets, as it clinched its acquisition of trading platform provider Liquidnet for an initial $575m last Friday.
    Derivatives
    GlobalCapital Global Derivatives Awards 2020: the winners
    Ross Lancaster, September 23, 2020
    GlobalCapital is delighted to announce the winners of its 2020 Global Derivatives Awards.
    Derivatives
    Fallen angels flood Crossover in latest roll
    Owen Sanderson, September 22, 2020
    Series 34 of the iTraxx Europe Crossover index saw seven fallen angels join the index, following the three added in March’s roll, as the coronavirus pandemic pressures sectors such as autos, transport and retail.
    Derivatives
    EC grants clearing reprieve, urges UK cutback
    Ross Lancaster, September 22, 2020
    The European Commission on Tuesday gave the derivatives clearing industry a lifeline by granting an 18 month equivalence decision that will allow European firms to keep using UK central counterparties.
