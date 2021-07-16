Derivs - Interest Rate
NatWest Markets has hired UK rates trader James Bucknall from Deutsche Bank, where he was head of sterling trading.
Barclays has hired a senior trader from JP Morgan in New York to replace Naseer Al-Khudairi as head of electronic trading and digital strategy for its markets division.
Mizuho's new head of linear rates trading, Jason Cohen, has made three hires as he looks to build a franchise for the Japanese bank in EMEA.
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Bank of England signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday regarding the oversight of derivatives clearing.
JP Morgan and Capula have executed a Sonia swap against a Gilt future on Tradeweb, in what the trading venue provider says is the first electronic execution of such a trade for institutional investors.
The transition from Ibor benchmarks passed a major milestone this week, when LCH joined CME in switching its discounting rate for dollar referencing derivatives from the Fed Funds Rate to Sofr.
Citi has appointed Christopher Perkins and Sabrina Wilson as global co-heads of its futures, OTC clearing and FX prime brokerage business, following Jerome Kemp’s retirement from the industry.
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association broke ground earlier this month in Libor transition when it the US Department of Justice approved its derivatives fallbacks. Market participants now face a busy few weeks working out if the protocol fits their differing needs.
Amid heavy options trading activity ahead of a US election that most market participants expect to be bitterly contested and drawn out, opportunities are opening up to play the short volatility position that had proven so popular before the pandemic.
A weighty corporate hedging transaction has added to the momentum of the US rates market’s transition from Libor. JP Morgan executed a $500m swap referencing Sofr with a blue chip corporate, Unilever.
Interdealer broking giant TP ICAP has advanced further into buy-side revenue streams, with specific plans to target fixed income markets, as it clinched its acquisition of trading platform provider Liquidnet for an initial $575m last Friday.
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association this week signalled its ambitions to unify documents for derivatives, securities financing transactions and repo markets.