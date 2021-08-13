Investment Grade Loans

Latest news
-
Housing finance aggregator taps sterling notes to on lend in new jurisdiction
-
BNP Paribas has hired a vice president in New York to build out the bank’s US private placement platform.
-
India’s Power Finance Corp is raising a loan with a fixed rate as it looks to move away from Libor, but its decision has received lukewarm response from lenders concerned about the lack of precedents.
-
The Thai subsidiary of Taiwan’s Chailease International Finance Corp has returned to the loan market.
-
CDB Aviation, an Ireland-based subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co, has raised a $660m portfolio financing from banks.
-
Delta Fiber, a Dutch fibre optics company, has secured a credit line of up to €2bn, it announced on Monday. The loan carries a tenor of seven years.
-
The Bankers Investment Trust, a London-listed investment trust which traces its origins back to 1888, has sold a £74.5m-equivalent private placement. While there are slim pickings for PP investors looking to lend to financial institutions in Europe, investment trusts have provided a steady stream of opportunities.
-
Indian power finance company REC, formerly known as Rural Electrification Corp, has mandated five banks for a $600m loan.
-
German filter maker Mann+Hummel has closed its innovative Schuldschein, which had both green and sustainability-linked components, at €150m-equivalent in dollars and euros.