UBS
-
A pair of banks moved the bar downwards as they printed two of the tightest Australian dollar deals since the 2008 financial crisis: ING Australia found demand for dual tranche covered bond, while United Overseas Bank tapped the three year point of the curve.
-
ING is set to print the first Australian dollar covered bond of the year this week. Covered paper out of the region has remained scant over the last 12 months, but issuance is set to pick up as onshore lenders start to think about life after the end of the Reserve Bank of Australia's Term Funding Facility.
-
Deal arrangers think the dollar market will still be the "place to go" for European banks considering short-dated funding after summer, amid uncertainty over the outlook for US rates.
-
Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute woke up the Swiss franc market on Tuesday by selling the first bond in almost a fortnight.
-
UBS was hot on the heels of Credit Suisse with a new issuance in the dollar market this week, as banks spy an opportunity to get funding done in early August.
-
JP Morgan has topped up its expertise in shareholder activism in EMEA with the appointment of Darren Novak, a veteran of the discipline who previously worked at UBS, as head of shareholder engagement and M&A capital markets (SEAMAC) for the region.
-
Terminal X Online Ltd, the Israeli fashion e-commerce company, is due to price its IPO at Ish11.42 a share, the top of the initial range, valuing the company at Ish1.3bn ($390m) on a post-money basis.
-
The IPO of Terminal X Online Ltd, the Israeli fashion e-commerce company, is covered following less than a day of bookbuilding, according to a source close to the transaction.
-
Rating: Aa3/—/A-
-
LBBW priced its first euro green non-preferred bond in two years at one of the tightest spreads of the year so far for the format, while still offering investors scope for secondary performance.
-
Rating: Aa3/AA/AA-
-
A handful of borrowers have found their additional tier one (AT1) paper upgraded into investment grade territory by Moody’s this week, following adjustments in how the agency treats high trigger instruments.