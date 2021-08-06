All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

United States

  • alamy 2021-08-06 coronavirus 575x375
    Market News
    Wells Fargo postpones return to office in US
    Richard Metcalf, August 06, 2021
    Wells Fargo has informed staff in the US that it is delaying the reopening of its offices in the country as a result of rising Covid-19 cases.
  • pexels every cloud 575x375
    Comment
    Every silver lining has a cloud
    Richard Metcalf, August 06, 2021
    Banks are seeing light at the end of the tunnel as they emerge from major cost cutting exercises at the same time as economies around the world begin to emerge, erratically, from pandemic restrictions. Now the question is whether there will be enough capital markets business to go around.
  • pexels nyc 575x375
    Bank Strategy
    Moelis sees room to grow for ‘nimble’ capital markets team
    Richard Metcalf, August 06, 2021
    Moelis & Co supercharged its capital markets team last year just in time to take advantage of the booming market for special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs). But as the craze subsides, the team continues to expand, with the firm looking to generate repeat business from clients that appreciate its product-agnostic approach.
  • Technip FMC offshore drilling from co media gallery 575x375
    Equity
    Banks tread gently with second Technip Energies block
    Jon Hay, July 30, 2021
    TechnipFMC, the French-US energy technologies group, executed on Thursday night its second block sale of shares in Technip Energies, the engineering and construction subsidiary it span off in February. Despite the holiday season, the parent achieved a fractionally higher price than in the last trade and a significantly tighter discount.
  • alamy 2021-07-22 black business woman 575x375
    Comment
    Diversity drive
    Richard Metcalf, July 30, 2021
    It is difficult these days, if not impossible, to find a bank that does not have an official policy or target to boost diversity and inclusion. By pushing them out of their comfort zones, could the pandemic help finally turn these aspirations into reality?
  • 2021-07-29 alamy staff wanted 575x375
    People News
    What analysts want: how the pandemic reshaped bank recruitment
    Richard Metcalf, July 29, 2021
    Investment banks are broadening the search for talent and tweaking their recruitment message to attract and retain the bankers of the future, as working conditions and corporate culture emerge as hot topics after a difficult period for staff in the industry.
  • alamy 2021-07-29 alliance 575x375
    Southpaw
    Jefferies eyes IB big league with SMBC alliance
    David Rothnie, July 29, 2021
    Aligning with a global commercial bank has been on Jefferies’ agenda for several years, but its alliance with SMBC signals an intent to join the investment banking big league. By David Rothnie.
  • bull_bear_covid_stocks_575x375_alamy_July23.jpg
    Equity
    Equity market hiccup betrays Covid fears
    Sam Kerr, July 27, 2021
    A sell-off in global equities at the beginning of last week, in response to the Delta-variant-fueled rise in Covid-19 cases, was largely erased in the following days. But the episode offered a glimpse of the disquiet in the market, and a hint as to the likely reaction if the pandemic were to take a course that put the brakes on economic growth.
  • People News
    NatWest picks EM strategist as head of ESG macro desk
    Richard Metcalf, July 26, 2021
    NatWest Markets has given its head of emerging markets strategy, Alvaro Vivanco, an additional role as head of ESG macro strategy.
  • pexels SF golden gate bridge 575x375
    People News
    SMBC hires two MDs for tech in San Francisco
    Richard Metcalf, July 26, 2021
    SMBC has beefed up its coverage of the technology sector with the addition of two senior bankers in San Francisco who previously worked together at HSBC.
  • alamy 2021-07-22 barclays bikes 575x375
    Comment
    The Barclays show
    Richard Metcalf, July 23, 2021
    The People & Markets section of GlobalCapital could almost have been called the Barclays section this week, given the number of stories that involved the bank. What has been going on?
  • British Airways IAG Airbus A380 aircraft from BA for use 22Jul21 575x375
    Corporate Bonds
    British Airways brings sustainability-linked EETC
    David Rothnie, July 22, 2021
    British Airways issued its first sustainability-linked bond this week, something still very rare in the airline industry. It was one of only a handful of issuers that braved volatility to enter the US corporate bond market this week.
Load More

Most Read

  1. Southpaw
    Jefferies eyes IB big league with SMBC alliance
    July 29, 2021
  2. Corporate Bonds
    British Airways brings sustainability-linked EETC
    July 22, 2021
  3. Bank Strategy
    Moelis sees room to grow for ‘nimble’ capital markets team
    August 06, 2021
  4. People News
    CS appoints global head of renewables
    January 15, 2021
  5. Equity IPOs
    ION founder lists second SPAC in US
    February 10, 2021
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree