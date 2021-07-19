Derivs - Equity
As it integrates Deutsche Bank's prime brokerage business, BNP Paribas has announced that the head of the unit, Ashley Wilson, will be staying on as global head of prime services.
Barclays has hired a senior trader from JP Morgan in New York to replace Naseer Al-Khudairi as head of electronic trading and digital strategy for its markets division.
Barclays has appointed Anita Tanna as managing director and head of EMEA generalist and specialist cash sales in London, having hired her from Citi.
MSCI picks up Nick Mihic — Algomi co-founder Stuart Taylor joins MUFG — Vinod Vasan changes roles at UBS
MSCI has hired Nick Mihic as head of client coverage for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
Société Générale said on Monday that planned "adjustments and optimisations" should lead to a net reduction of around 640 posts in France, as it changes its structured products business and mulls altering securities services too.
Amid heavy options trading activity ahead of a US election that most market participants expect to be bitterly contested and drawn out, opportunities are opening up to play the short volatility position that had proven so popular before the pandemic.
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association this week signalled its ambitions to unify documents for derivatives, securities financing transactions and repo markets.
Greater ESG sophistication is coming to the listed derivatives market, with Eurex Exchange announcing on Wednesday that it intends to launch new contracts that apply a new methodology for ESG exposure.
The ESG derivatives market expanded further this week, as Cboe Global Markets opened trading for its new S&P 500 ESG index options.
ESG derivatives have been on the development fast track this year as product creation has swept from equity referencing contracts through to other asset classes. Ross Lancaster reports on the next steps the market must take to reach maturity.
The violent sell-off across financial markets this spring turned many investors’ positions upside down. Those without proper hedges in place were at best left embarrassed and at worst forced to shut up shop. Despite central banks once again intervening, plenty are finding reason to be cautious. Ross Lancaster investigates what lessons, if any, market participants have learnt from the meltdown.