EBRD brings tightest new dollar five year for 2018

EBRD’s leads BMO Capital Markets, Citi, Goldman Sachs and TD Securities were set to price a $1.5bn March 2023 global as GlobalCapital went to press. The final spread was 7bp over mid-swaps — beating the 10bp achieved by FMS Wertmanagement on Tuesday and Export ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.