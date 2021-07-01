European Bank for Reconstruction and Development EBRD
The next 10 years will be tough for central and eastern Europe, economically and politically. Willingly or not, it will have to cut carbon emissions. States in the EU have agreed deep reductions by 2030. But exactly how, when and where the changes come remains to be thrashed out. None of it will be easy — and one of the most important tasks will be to retain the confidence of financial markets. Jon Hay reports.
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress supranationals have made in their funding programmes at the end of June.
MAS Real Estate is the latest emerging markets issuer to have issued paper linked to environmental, social or governance factors. However, EM investors are demanding more ESG paper to match the levels seen in developed markets.
CPPIB Capital made its debut in South African rand this week with an ‘old school MTN’ at the short end of the curve.
A consortium of international lenders is funding the development of Egypt’s largest solar plant.
The long-running debate in the European Union about how to optimise its development finance effort and strengthen its role in sub-Saharan Africa is tending towards the most basic of the possible options: closer collaboration between the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development led the way on a busy Thursday in the SSA dollar market, printing $2bn flat to its curve.
CPPIB Capital hit screens on Wednesday for a 10 year benchmark, confident that there is demand at that tenor despite a recent rush of similar deals.