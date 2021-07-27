Mizuho
Valeo, the French auto parts maker, and US exchange company Nasdaq brushed off any worries of contagion from a weak sterling market to print bonds in euros flat to fair value on Tuesday, with the issuers able to take full advantage of the an exceptionally quiet market.
Valeo, the French car parts maker, has mandated for a debut sustainability-linked bond, hours after posting results showing a solid bounce back from last year.
Gunvor, the Swiss energy trading company, has signed an $872.5m guarantee facility. Lenders' demand for assets is so big that the deal was oversubscribed by 45%.
The London branch of South African lender Investec has successfully debuted in the sustainability-linked syndicated loan market.
American Honda, the North American subsidiary of the Japanese automotive maker, hit screens with a euro benchmark trade on Tuesday, as corporate bankers reckon central bank tinkering will see a rise in Reverse Yankees at the back end of the year.
Santander is preparing to make use of some attractive Australian dollar bond market conditions to sell the first bond from its new Kangaroo programme.
Prada, the Italian fashion house, has completed an amend and extend operation on its main bank revolving credit facility. Lenders say similar deals will make up the bulk of their business for the rest of the year.
The ESG loan market has had a busy week, with Swedish ingredients company AAK and German container shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd agreeing sustainability-linked and green debt.
European companies piled into the bond market on Wednesday with a variety of deals that favoured duration, as buoyant sentiment returned after being sapped by the US Federal Reserve last week.
AAK, an ingredients company in Sweden, has renewed its €400m revolver, adding sustainability-linked metrics to the deal for the first time.
Credit spreads held firm in the US corporate bond market on Thursday, despite a sell-off in Treasuries after the Federal Open Market Committee took a tone interpreted as hawkish. Three companies were tempted to issue.
Naturgy Energy, the Spanish gas and electricity utility, has doubled the size of its revolving credit facility in an amend and extend exercise, the latest demonstration that the balance of power in the loan market remains firmly on the side of the borrowers.