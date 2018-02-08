Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Broadcom gets $100bn loan for Qualcomm buy

US chip marker Broadcom has received commitments from 12 lenders for a staggering $100bn funding package to finance its acquisition of technology company Qualcomm.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 04:00 PM

Bank of America Merrill LynchCiti, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Mizuho, MUFG, SMBC, Wells Fargo, Scotiabank, BMO Capital MarketsRBC Capital Markets and Morgan Stanley are providing the financing, Broadcom said on Monday.

“There is so much liquidity in ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Feb 2018
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,106.66 73 10.63%
2 JPMorgan 12,468.63 62 7.32%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 12,044.51 59 7.07%
4 Citi 11,132.56 41 6.54%
5 Deutsche Bank 8,498.41 26 4.99%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Feb 2018
1 HSBC 5,140.74 13 10.17%
2 First Abu Dhabi Bank 4,461.18 18 8.83%
3 Citi 3,695.25 11 7.31%
4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 3,682.12 11 7.28%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 3,647.08 20 7.21%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Feb 2018
1 HSBC 333.83 2 12.43%
2 UniCredit 294.22 3 10.96%
3 CaixaBank 264.38 2 9.85%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 226.75 2 8.44%
5 Fifth Third Securities Inc 183.33 1 6.83%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Feb 2018
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 6,110.20 7 16.04%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,768.88 7 12.52%
3 Goldman Sachs 4,061.09 5 10.66%
4 BNP Paribas 2,259.82 11 5.93%
5 ING 1,946.18 8 5.11%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%