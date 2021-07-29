Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Aligning with a global commercial bank has been on Jefferies’ agenda for several years, but its alliance with SMBC signals an intent to join the investment banking big league. By David Rothnie.
SMBC has beefed up its coverage of the technology sector with the addition of two senior bankers in San Francisco who previously worked together at HSBC.
Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has formed an alliance with Jefferies and is providing the US investment bank with capital to pursue its ambitions in leveraged finance.
The ESG capital markets were left reeling on Thursday after a group of banks provided a £1.1bn-equivalent sustainability-linked facility that does not have any key performance indicators included — on the agreement that the borrower will add them within 12 months. Mike Turner reports.
A spate of UK borrowers have signed loans that use Sonia as the benchmark rate from day one this week, with the consistently tricky transition given some cheer after companies said that the process is fairly simple.
Grosvenor Group, the UK property company, has signed a £1.1bn-equivalent sustainability linked revolving credit facility, while taking the unusual step of not formulating complete key performance indicators before signing.
BBGI Global Infrastructure, a London-listed infrastructure investment company, has become the latest company from its sector to refinance its main bank line, with the company planning to use the funds for major transactions and acquisitions.
SMBC Nikko has hired Markus Steilen as managing director and head of continental European debt syndicate, based in Frankfurt, as it expands its capital markets capabilities in the region.
HICL Infrastructure, a London-listed infrastructure investment company, has refinanced its £400m revolving credit facility, with the company shifting the benchmark to risk-free rates and adding five sustainability metrics.
SMBC Nikko has hired another official from Commerzbank as it builds up its bond business in Europe.
SMBC Nikko has hired a former Barclays debt capital markets banker, as it continues its buildout of capital markets client coverage in Europe.
