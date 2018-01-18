Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Three’s crowded: SSAs cram into short dated dollars

Public sector borrowers are pouring into the three year part of the dollar curve after a series of issuers printed strong deals in the tenor last week.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 04:30 PM

Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale (Cades), CPPIB Capital and the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) are set to bring the trades for Tuesday pricing. The borrowers are likely keen to mirror a flurry of strong three year deals last week by several SSAs.

This week’s borrowers are offering ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 4,822.01 5 13.56%
2 NatWest Markets 3,741.73 3 10.52%
3 Citi 3,544.03 6 9.97%
4 Goldman Sachs 3,231.80 5 9.09%
5 Barclays 2,461.72 2 6.92%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 8,145.87 7 13.09%
2 Citi 7,659.35 12 12.31%
3 Deutsche Bank 7,459.81 7 11.99%
4 Goldman Sachs 6,147.24 8 9.88%
5 JPMorgan 6,097.01 8 9.80%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 7,351.66 8 10.92%
2 JPMorgan 6,925.07 9 10.29%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 6,342.60 7 9.42%
4 Goldman Sachs 5,890.15 6 8.75%
5 Citi 5,011.57 14 7.45%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 15,413.64 38 9.65%
2 JPMorgan 14,557.48 43 9.12%
3 Goldman Sachs 12,082.56 15 7.57%
4 Deutsche Bank 11,377.72 21 7.13%
5 HSBC 10,585.95 16 6.63%