Three’s crowded: SSAs cram into short dated dollars

Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale (Cades), CPPIB Capital and the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) are set to bring the trades for Tuesday pricing. The borrowers are likely keen to mirror a flurry of strong three year deals last week by several SSAs.
This week’s borrowers are offering
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.