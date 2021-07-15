Nordic Investment Bank NIB
A veteran of some 27 years at Nordea will leave this year to become the Nordic Investment Bank’s CFO.
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress supranationals have made in their funding programmes at the end of June.
Despite having made a successful debut in the Sofr market this month, Nordic Investment Bank is still facing technical challenges when it comes to supporting products based on risk-free rates.
Rating: Aaa/AAA
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress supranationals have made in their funding programmes at the end of March.
The Nordic Investment Bank has broadened its investments in the socially responsible bond market to include social, sustainability and sustainability-linked bonds from issuers in the bank’s member countries.
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress supranationals have made in their funding programmes at the start of February.
Rating: Aaa/AAA/AAA
The Nordic Investment Bank became the latest public sector borrower to achieve a strong result in the sterling market this week with a £600m print.
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress supranationals have made in their funding programmes at the end of November, with some issuers also setting their targets for 2021 and starting pre-funding.
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress supranationals have made in their funding programmes in mid-October.