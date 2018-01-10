Watermark
IADB in another dollar high five as ADB prepares long end test

The Inter-American Development Bank provided further proof on Wednesday that there is deep demand at the five year part of the dollar curve — but another supranational is stepping up to test the long end of the currency for the first time this year.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 10 Jan 2018

Asian Development Bank on Wednesday hired Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Nomura and TD Securities to run a dual tranche global January 2021 and January 2028. Initial price thoughts are mid-swaps plus 3bp area and plus 24bp area, respectively.

No SSA borrower has yet attempted ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 1,465.51 3 7.62%
2 HSBC 1,421.96 3 7.39%
3 Goldman Sachs 869.38 2 4.52%
4 Nomura 663.79 1 3.45%
4 Morgan Stanley 663.79 1 3.45%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 6,053.77 4 22.65%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,301.46 3 16.10%
2 Citi 4,301.46 3 16.10%
4 Goldman Sachs 3,074.90 3 11.51%
5 BNP Paribas 1,916.28 2 7.17%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 2,284.53 2 11.42%
1 Commerzbank Group 2,284.53 2 11.42%
3 BNP Paribas 2,134.99 2 10.67%
4 Citi 1,847.97 4 9.24%
5 JPMorgan 1,547.80 3 7.74%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 7,720.84 15 9.97%
2 HSBC 7,540.81 9 9.74%
3 JPMorgan 6,449.10 12 8.33%
4 Goldman Sachs 6,154.72 6 7.95%
5 Barclays 6,089.89 5 7.86%