Watermark
Go to Asia edition

SSAs line up in short dollars as rate rise expectations drop

A trio of public sector borrowers are set to spray the short end of the dollar curve with deals on Wednesday, including one making its first visit in over two years, as markets priced in an ever decreasing chance of a rate rise at the next US Federal Open Market Committee meeting later this month.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 04:15 PM

After data posted last Friday showed US job creation during August was weaker than economists had been expecting, market participants believe a US rate rise this month is very unlikely.

CME Group’s FedWatch tool, which uses 30-day Fed fund futures prices to gauge market expectations of a rate ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 16,573.29 25 10.87%
2 HSBC 13,571.24 19 8.90%
3 Citi 12,420.96 21 8.15%
4 JPMorgan 10,997.11 19 7.21%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,925.79 17 7.17%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 39,582.46 120 11.60%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 33,663.82 94 9.86%
3 Citi 32,298.45 93 9.46%
4 HSBC 27,107.74 72 7.94%
5 Goldman Sachs 24,669.52 56 7.23%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 31,904.86 74 9.21%
2 UniCredit 26,857.07 101 7.75%
3 HSBC 25,845.52 93 7.46%
4 JPMorgan 23,379.30 70 6.75%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 22,576.15 63 6.51%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 69,822.99 391 7.61%
2 HSBC 64,479.55 251 7.03%
3 Barclays 63,483.98 195 6.92%
4 Citi 58,390.33 196 6.36%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 50,077.48 158 5.46%