Spanish Sovereign
-
Spain published its green bond framework on Wednesday, with its highly anticipated debut bond in the format set to be issued after the summer.
-
Metropolitano de Tenerife, the public transport company that operates the Tenerife tram system, made its bond market debut on Tuesday, raising €130m with a 15 year green bond.
-
Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid-yields from the close of busiess on Monday, June 28. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services
-
Rating: Baa1/A/A-
-
Spain raised €8bn this week with its fourth syndication of the year, demonstrating that in spite of the Next Generation EU’s €20bn debut last week, the euro market still has plenty of depth. Concerns about hedge funds placing enormous orders are starting to recede, said bankers on the deal.
-
Spain and Portugal are reducing the sizes of their funding programmes for this year, the countries’ respective heads of debt management operations said during appearances on a panel at the Global Borrowers and Bond Investors Forum 2021 on Tuesday.
-
Spain hit the market on Tuesday morning with a 10 year benchmark, impressing onlooking bankers and benefitting from a stable backdrop. KfW followed up with a tap.
-
Spain was the only public sector borrower to announce a euro new issue on Monday as it mandated banks for a 10 year syndication.
-
Spain’s Instituto de Crédito Oficial hit the market for its third green bond on Monday, giving its newly updated framework for the product its first airing.
-
Antonio Cordero Gomez, chief financial officer of Instituto de Crédito Oficial, spoke to GlobalCapital about the need for continued innovation in the world of ESG labelled bonds, and about Ico’s role in fighting the economic consequences of coronavirus.
-
The Instituto de Crédito Oficial, Spain’s promotional bank, is holding a series of investor meetings to promote a new green bond.
-
Kingdom of Spain