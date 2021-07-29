All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Spain

Load More

Most Read

  1. Equity IPOs
    Aedas Homes prices €664m IPO despite Catalonia worries
    October 19, 2017
  2. LevFin High Yield Bonds
    Santander poaches RBS’s financial sponsors director
    November 28, 2016
  3. Regulatory Capital
    Banks will carry on 'looking at windows' in earnings season
    July 13, 2020
  4. Syndicated Loans
    Adamo secures €600m SLL refi to get rural Spain online
    July 29, 2021
  5. Sovereigns
    Spain pulls down €8bn, as hedge fund exuberance subsides
    June 24, 2021
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree