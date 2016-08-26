Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

SSAs line up dollar deals in ‘extremely well bid’ market

A trio of issuers on Tuesday mandated for dollar deals across the shorter end of the curve, as underlying US Treasury yields stayed slightly elevated after last Friday’s meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 03:45 PM

US yields had jumped after Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said in her Jackson Hole speech that “the case for an increase in the federal funds rate has strengthened in recent months” but fell again during trading on Monday and Tuesday.

“On balance, US yields are still a ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 15,126.82 22 10.32%
2 HSBC 12,977.58 18 8.85%
3 Citi 11,827.31 20 8.07%
4 JPMorgan 10,753.73 18 7.33%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,682.41 16 7.29%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 39,567.48 118 11.93%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 33,251.32 93 10.03%
3 Citi 31,272.64 90 9.43%
4 HSBC 26,305.56 69 7.93%
5 Goldman Sachs 22,949.44 54 6.92%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 30,952.68 72 9.08%
2 UniCredit 26,716.90 100 7.84%
3 HSBC 25,800.86 92 7.57%
4 JPMorgan 23,107.56 69 6.78%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 22,576.15 63 6.62%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 29 Aug 2016
1 JPMorgan 69,399.94 385 7.74%
2 HSBC 63,503.03 247 7.08%
3 Barclays 61,397.69 190 6.85%
4 Citi 57,319.41 191 6.39%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 48,984.53 156 5.46%