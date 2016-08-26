SSAs line up dollar deals in ‘extremely well bid’ market

US yields had jumped after Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said in her Jackson Hole speech that “the case for an increase in the federal funds rate has strengthened in recent months” but fell again during trading on Monday and Tuesday.“On balance, US yields are still a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.