Swedbank outmanoeuvres hurdles to set sterling record for callable senior bail-in

FIG
Senior Debt

Swedbank outmanoeuvres hurdles to set sterling record for callable senior bail-in

Atanas Dinov
February 09, 2026 06:44 pm

◆ Issuer finds window between political volatility and supply onslaught ◆ Deal sets record low spread for callable sterling senior bail-in debt ◆ Investors remain on board despite tight price

Topics

Senior DebtFIGSterlingSwedbankGreen and Social BondsWeekly Covers
AD
Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
