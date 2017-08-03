ESM makes debut amid dollar rush
The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) brought its long awaited inaugural dollar transaction to market on Tuesday during a period of feverish activity in a dollar market that is “going from strength to strength”, according to one SSA banker.
Two borrowers hit screens for more dollar trades, expected on Wednesday. Sweden has mandated Barclays
, Citi
and JP Morgan
to sell a three year Reg S/144A transaction. The leads are taking orders at mid-swaps minus 6bp area. The trade will be Sweden’s third dollar benchmark of the year, following a
