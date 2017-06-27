Watermark
Euros on fire as Spain and KfW go large, AFD and EFSF line up

Euro conditions are excellent for public sector borrowers, with Spain pulling in a nearly €30bn book for an €8bn 10 year — which bankers away from the trade said indicated a high presence of quality investors — and KfW raising €5bn after picking a seven year deal over a shorter tenor. Another pair of issuers are now looking to take advantage.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 27 Jun 2017
The European Financial Stability Facility on Tuesday sent out a request for proposals for its deal window next week. The supranational has €14.5bn to raise in the third quarter but may not be tempted to go for size with its first deal, as it has five funding windows ...

