Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Climate impacts are here, get ready for 3C warming, warns Cicero

Cicero, the climate research institute at Oslo University, has produced a report to help investors work out where they face risks from climate change, with red, orange and yellow flags for the severity and immediacy of threats.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 12:00 AM

The report does not make comfortable reading. “Many physical impacts that scientists had originally anticipated over a much longer time horizon are being observed today across the globe, and will continue or worsen, given growing greenhouse gas concentration levels,” the report said.

There has been widespread delight that ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 01 Feb 2017
1 BNP Paribas 1,533.58 3 11.50%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 1,490.40 4 11.17%
3 Natixis 1,445.55 3 10.84%
4 Barclays 1,435.28 3 10.76%
5 Morgan Stanley 1,400.68 3 10.50%