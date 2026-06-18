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Issue 1962

Top Stories
Emerging Markets
Gulf markets lap up peace memo but public issuance unlikely to come roaring back
In this photo realised by Iran Presidentcy Office, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signs a memorandum of understanding already signed by U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at ending the war and launching negotiations on a broader agreement, in Tehran,
Leader
Public Sector
SSA MTNs and CP

SSA dollar callable demand outstrips scarce supply in MTNs

Office building of AIIB, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
Diana Bui, June 18, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
ISB prints close to fair value as scarcity does the talking
Sarah Ainsworth, June 16, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
Canaries defies Spanish supply run with debut sustainable bond
Sarah Ainsworth, June 16, 2026
Sovereigns
Greece shows flex with syndicated 10 year tap
Addison Gong, June 17, 2026
GC View
Gilts are living on borrowed time
Sarah Ainsworth, June 16, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

Barclays nears annual funding target with $4.5bn senior deal

New York, NY, USA - August 17, 2022: Barclays office building in New York, NY, USA
David Rothnie, June 18, 2026
Senior Debt
BMO targets shorter end of curve with week's seventh euro SNP
Flynn Nicholls, June 18, 2026
Senior Debt
BPCE and Banco Santander pay higher premiums to secure SNP deals
Flynn Nicholls, June 16, 2026
Regulatory Capital
BCP suffers heavy attrition on tightly priced tier two
Flynn Nicholls, June 15, 2026
Senior Debt
Nykredit and Unicaja join senior non-preferred wave
Flynn Nicholls, June 17, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

UniCredit Austria pays new premium to land €750m in 'heavier' market

A magnificent aerial shot of Vienna?s MuseumsQuartier, featuring the Kunsthistorisches Museum and lush gardens, showcasing architectural brilliance an
Luke Jeffs, June 18, 2026
Covered Bonds
CRH lands first covered bond in 12 months despite investor 'fatigue'
Luke Jeffs, June 18, 2026
Covered Bonds
Mediobanca prints second Italian covered in two days with small premium
Luke Jeffs, June 17, 2026
Covered Bonds
RLB Oberösterreich lands first covered bond in three years
Luke Jeffs, June 17, 2026
Covered Bonds
Crédit Agricole Italia takes size over spread with latest covered
Luke Jeffs, June 16, 2026
Securitization
ABS US

Csquare's IPO to chip away at $3bn of ABS debt

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Chadwick Van Estrop , June 18, 2026
CLOs Europe
Muzinich launches European CLO ETF after debut as manager
George Smith, June 17, 2026
ABS US
High income borrowers fuel Navient’s student loan ABS
Chadwick Van Estrop , June 16, 2026
ABS Europe
Vehis brings new investors for second Polish auto ABS
Tom Hall, June 16, 2026
ABS Europe
Haydock brings out its first STS UK equipment leasing ABS
Tom Hall, June 17, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Corporate bond mart preps to print all summer long

Doing work on computer on the beach
Frank Jackman, June 18, 2026
Nvidia whopper announces red hot summer
David Rothnie, June 18, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Lanxess returns to euros with crossover bond
Frank Jackman, June 18, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
European utilities power into green bonds
Diana Bui, June 17, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Wolters Kluwer reels in huge books for €500m deal
Diana Bui, June 16, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
CLOs Europe

Euro CLO managers straight back to primary after Global ABS

Thames Festival, London, UK
George Smith, June 18, 2026
CLOs Europe
Muzinich launches European CLO ETF after debut as manager
George Smith, June 17, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

FAB tests Europe's appetite for GCC issuance

"Ras al Khaimah, Ras al Khaimah/United Arab Emirates - 7/4/2019: "First Abu Dhabi (FAB) Bank blue close up storefront sign and entrance. "
George Collard, June 18, 2026
Emerging Markets
OTP sets size record in first post-Orban euro new issue from Hungary
George Collard, June 16, 2026
Emerging Markets
Bank AlJazira launches capital top-up trade at 6.5%
George Collard, June 17, 2026
Emerging Markets
AFC finds 'very nice' backdrop for senior return
George Collard, June 16, 2026
Emerging Markets
Investors show healthy bid for PKO tier two debut
George Collard, June 17, 2026
People and Markets
Market News

Primary capital markets could be among last to adopt DLT, report finds

Complicated railway network, Prague from Alamy 18Jun26 1000x666
Jon Hay, June 18, 2026
FIG
EBA proposes simplification of EU bank capital stack
Flynn Nicholls, June 17, 2026
People News
BNP Paribas hires top Soc Gen investment banker
David Rothnie, June 17, 2026
People News
Top Middle East debt banker leaves SMBC
Francesca Young, June 16, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

Soc Gen starts investment bank expansion after ECM gains

Leopard 2 tanks in 2024 from Alamy 18Jun26 800
David Rothnie, June 18, 2026
Coben The Contrarian
New Issues

My start-up is a let-down

patchy_grass_3CJW68N.jpg
Craig Coben, June 16, 2026