Issue 1962
Top Stories
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The Fed's hawkish turn could change little as Chinese demand, scarce supply, and a busy autumn pipeline underpin the dollar SSA market
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Europe’s regulator proposes preserving capital requirements while trimming the complexity that hampers cross-border M&A
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Despite a strong year for euro covered bond issuance more broadly, volumes from France are way down on last year
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Master trust to finance Rothesay’s purchase of HSBC’s French mortgage book
Leader
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AI issuance is becoming increasingly concentrated — beware
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Covered bond issuers have been reluctant to issue on the same day as a central bank announcement, but this is starting to change
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
People and Markets
Coben The Contrarian