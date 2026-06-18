CRH lands first covered bond in 12 months despite investor 'fatigue'
◆ French lender fixed deal at half the order book's size ◆ Covered offered small new issue premium ◆ Banker said CRH's and UniCredit Austria's deals showed 'fatigue'
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