CRH lands first covered bond in 12 months despite investor 'fatigue'

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Covered Bonds

CRH lands first covered bond in 12 months despite investor 'fatigue'

Luke Jeffs
June 18, 2026 06:02 pm
Passage Du Grand Cerf - a covered walkway in the Montrogueil neighbourhood of Paris, France.

◆ French lender fixed deal at half the order book's size ◆ Covered offered small new issue premium ◆ Banker said CRH's and UniCredit Austria's deals showed 'fatigue'

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