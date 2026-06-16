Crédit Agricole Italia takes size over spread with latest covered

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 161 Farringdon Rd, London EC1R 3AL. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions | Cookies
Covered Bonds

Crédit Agricole Italia takes size over spread with latest covered

Luke Jeffs
June 16, 2026 05:06 pm
Parma, Italy. Cityscape image of old town Parma, Italy at beautiful autumn sunrise.

◆ Bankers said the deal offered a few basis points of new issue premium ◆ Bank's last covered bond deal was in January 2025 ◆ Lead managers used a small set of comparables

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

Covered BondsWeekly CoversBBVACrédit AgricoleErste Group BankMediobancaRaiffeisen Bank International AGSantander
LJ
Luke Jeffs
Gift this article