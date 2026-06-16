ISB prints close to fair value as scarcity does the talking
◆ Rhineland-Palatinate's ISB pays a slim premium to print ◆ No-grow deal fully subscribed despite thinned-out market ◆ Brandenburg's ILB lines up three year
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