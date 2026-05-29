Issue 1959
Top Stories
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Less frequent issuers making the most of market with strong bid for yieldy assets
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Bankers ‘struggle to see a drastic shift’ in concessions even after flood of issuance in May
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Proposals to lower Liquidity Coverage Ratio haircuts has reignited hopes of equivalence
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Deals are a clean way for Santander to shed risk on old loans
Leader
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Choosing the right tools mitigates the risk of spiraling bills
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If it looks like a covered bond, acts like a covered bond and prices like a covered bond, then it probably should be treated like one
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
People and Markets
Coben The Contrarian