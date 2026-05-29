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Issue 1959

Top Stories
Emerging Markets
Long road ahead as Venezuela preps jumbo debt restructuring
View of the city of Caracas from the El Avila mountain forest
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Austria brings forward final 2026 syndication

flag of austria on the old building
Addison Gong, May 28, 2026
Sovereigns
Portugal syndicates 'really strong' new 20 year bond
Addison Gong, May 28, 2026
Sovereigns
'Well functioning' 10 year deals lure Finland back to dollars
Addison Gong, May 27, 2026
Sovereigns
Spain attracts January-like book for new 10 year Bono
Addison Gong, May 27, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
Quebec prints $3bn on 'one-way chase for 10 year' paper
Sarah Ainsworth, May 27, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Regulatory Capital

Dollar AT1s fly off the shelf as investors pile into higher yielding paper

Liverpool, UK. 24th May, 2026. Andrew Robertson of Liverpool in action. Premier League, Liverpool v Brentford at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on Sunday 24th May 2026. this image may only be used for Editorial purposes. Editorial use only. pic by Chris Sta
Atanas Dinov, May 29, 2026
FIG
Dollar bank supply hits five year high
David Rothnie, May 28, 2026
Senior Debt
Cajamar brings senior preferred in big week for southern European issuance
Flynn Nicholls, May 28, 2026
Senior Debt
Bankinter goes larger than LBP thanks to bid for southern Europe
May 26, 2026
Regulatory Capital
NatWest sets new price record in sterling AT1 market
Atanas Dinov, May 27, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Bank of Montreal lands fourth tranche of covereds in five months

Montreal,Quebec, Canada
Luke Jeffs, May 28, 2026
Covered Bonds
UBS Switzerland taps March 2029 covered bond for additional €750m
Luke Jeffs, May 27, 2026
Covered Bonds
Hungary's OTP Mortgage Bank lands second covered after slow opening
Luke Jeffs, May 26, 2026
Securitization
CLOs Europe

Embarrassment of riches: Loan price surge puts CLO managers in a bind

A huge storm surge wave dwarfs a car travelling on Highway 1 at Solimar Beach California
Thomas Hopkins, May 28, 2026
ABS Europe
Vanquis Bank enters public market with credit card master trust
Tom Hall, May 28, 2026
CLOs Europe
Queue of CLO deals forms as liability spreads tighten
Thomas Hopkins, May 28, 2026
ABS US
Spread equivalent for Chase interest-only auto loan note revealed
Chadwick Van Estrop , May 26, 2026
ABS US
Scooter's lines up WBS debut as Dunkin' returns
George Smith, May 27, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Sterling steadies, opening a door for companies to issue

England, London, Tower Bridge with Uber Boat on River Thames
Frank Jackman, May 28, 2026
Corporate Bonds
US corporate bond supply to slow as hyperscalers near capacity
David Rothnie, May 29, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
SAP returns to euros with bumper bond
Frank Jackman, May 28, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
UK corporate pair find strong demand in euros
Frank Jackman, May 27, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Gecina boosts green flow in euros as Carrefour returns with second SLB
Diana Bui, May 27, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
CLOs Europe

Arcano's new issue CLO prices close to market tights

Aerial view, cityscape of Madrid, with Colon towers in centre, Instituto Cervantes in front, Spain, the City of Madrid, Spain.
Thomas Hopkins, May 27, 2026
CLOs Europe
Chenavari refis slice of 2024 CLO capital stack
Thomas Hopkins, May 26, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Investors seek fiscal turnaround as Colombia votes for new president

Bogota, Cundinamarca, COLOMBIA. 22nd May, 2026. Supporters fill the Plaza de BolA-var for the final campaign rally of leftist senator and presidential candidate IVAN CEPEDA ahead of the May 31 first-round election. The massive turnout underscores the inte
George Collard, May 28, 2026
Emerging Markets
Pekao lands tightest CEE senior spread since 2021
George Collard, May 27, 2026
Emerging Markets
Bank of Georgia to end long senior debt absence
George Collard, May 26, 2026
Emerging Markets
Kazakhstan prices first Panda bond like much higher rated issuer
George Collard, May 27, 2026
Emerging Markets
Federation of Bosnia & Herzegovina comes with second five year
George Collard, May 28, 2026
Equity
Equity

Latour brings twin block trades in Securitas, Assa Abloy

Securitas from Alamy 26May26 575x375
Jon Hay, May 26, 2026
People and Markets
Market News

Project Agorá unveils prototype for tokenising international payments

Agora, Athens from Alamy 27May26 575x375.jpg
Jon Hay, May 27, 2026
People News
HSBC's MENA team loses two more members
Francesca Young, May 28, 2026
GC View
The AI jobocalypse will be bad news for dinosaurs
Ralph Sinclair, May 26, 2026
People and Markets
ABN Amro becomes Scope Group shareholder
Atanas Dinov, May 28, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

Kendall reveals need for speed in UniCredit's IB growth plan

A picture of the Unicredit Tower in Milano.
David Rothnie, May 28, 2026
Coben The Contrarian
Coben the Contrarian

When advice isn't a forecast

wilde_H2H7D2.jpg
Craig Coben, May 28, 2026