Bankinter goes larger than LBP thanks to bid for southern Europe
◆ Spanish lender prints larger bond at a tighter spread than state-owned French peer ◆ Rarer in the non-preferred asset class than La Banque Postale ◆ Bankinter's deal also a green bond
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