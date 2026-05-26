Bankinter goes larger than LBP thanks to bid for southern Europe

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Senior Debt

Bankinter goes larger than LBP thanks to bid for southern Europe

May 26, 2026 08:01 pm

◆ Spanish lender prints larger bond at a tighter spread than state-owned French peer ◆ Rarer in the non-preferred asset class than La Banque Postale ◆ Bankinter's deal also a green bond

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Senior DebtFIGEuroLa Banque PostaleWeekly CoversGreen and Social Bonds
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