Kendall reveals need for speed in UniCredit's IB growth plan

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Kendall reveals need for speed in UniCredit's IB growth plan

David Rothnie
May 28, 2026 12:10 pm

The Italian bank’s head of advisory and financial solutions wants AI to support a new operating model based on being able to work faster than any of its rivals

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David Rothnie
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