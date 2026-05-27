'Well functioning' 10 year deals lure Finland back to dollars
◆ Third dollar deal in three years from the Nordic sovereign ◆ 'Ten year is the new five year' in dollars ◆ Recent World Bank bond a key comparable for pricing
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