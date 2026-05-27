UBS Switzerland taps March 2029 covered bond for additional €750m
◆ Swiss bank landed a dual tranche transaction in February ◆ Banker said group is 'already concentrated around 2029-2030' ◆ UBS's tap was the only activity in Wednesday's covered primary market
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