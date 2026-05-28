Cajamar brings senior preferred in big week for southern European issuance

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 161 Farringdon Rd, London EC1R 3AL. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions | Cookies
FIG
Senior Debt

Cajamar brings senior preferred in big week for southern European issuance

Flynn Nicholls
May 28, 2026 06:02 pm

◆ Rare deal unhindered by softer market open ◆ Follows recent south European trades from Abanca, Bankinter, and CredEm ◆ Triple digit spread attracts 'quality' book

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

Senior DebtFIGWeekly CoversEuroSpain
FN
Flynn Nicholls
Gift this article