Issue 1951
Top Stories
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As the Middle East war shakes bond markets, non-sovereign public sector issuers are proving their safe haven status
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Tweaks to trading book rules will be next stage of competition
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European and other regulators are working on reforms to make covered bond funding more efficient
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After nearly barren week, issuance could return after Easter but all depends on headlines
Leader
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Economic damage from the Middle East war will last for months, if not longer
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Falling leveraged loan prices promise tantalising returns, but the risk of defaults is rising
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
Coben The Contrarian