© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 161 Farringdon Rd, London EC1R 3AL. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions | Cookies

Issue 1951

Top Stories
Emerging Markets
Gulf banks face higher capital costs as war bites economies
Doha skyline harbour view of Corniche with skyscraper towers and promenade
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

BNG refreshes euro presence with first deal in 2026

ten euro notes in euro money clip
Addison Gong, April 01, 2026
Supras and agencies
New Zealand LGFA returns to euros a year after debut
Addison Gong, April 01, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
Hesse dips into pre-Easter market for €1bn
Addison Gong, April 01, 2026
Supras and agencies
World Bank has 'very good liquidity position' says funding team
Sarah Ainsworth, March 30, 2026
SSA
April is a kinder month for SSAs, with cash flowing to investors
Sarah Ainsworth, March 31, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Senior Debt

ABN Amro 'deliberately' enhances EuGB senior to meet FIG green bond shortage

Olly Copplestone cartoon for GC ABN Amro 2Apr26.jpg
Atanas Dinov, April 01, 2026
Senior Debt
Nomura explores deeper into euro market with €1.45bn dual trancher
Atanas Dinov, March 31, 2026
Senior Debt
UPDATE: Talanx enters busy FIG market with rare senior public, private combo
Flynn Nicholls, March 31, 2026
FIG
Watchdogs warn of geopolitical and private credit strains on FIG markets
Flynn Nicholls, April 01, 2026
GC View
Who you gonna call?
Atanas Dinov, April 01, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

KBC finds window for first covered bond since August 2023

Brussels.png
Luke Jeffs, April 01, 2026
Covered Bonds
Komerční banka latest to offer larger new issue premium
Luke Jeffs, April 01, 2026
Covered Bonds
Erste follows ING’s lead, launches first covered bond for nine months
Luke Jeffs, March 31, 2026
Covered Bonds
ASN Bank lands 'one of best transactions in weeks'
Luke Jeffs, March 31, 2026
Covered Bonds
ING attracts largest book for a covered bond since Iran war began
Flynn Nicholls, March 30, 2026
Securitization
CLOs Europe

No easy answers for CLO managers wrestling with equity returns puzzle

Businessman hand holding Rubik cube in both hands and trying to solve puzzle Model Release # 703T
Thomas Hopkins, April 01, 2026
ABS Europe
Tough week for ABS ends post-crisis record first quarter
Tom Hall, April 01, 2026
RMBS
Mezz notes come wide as JP Morgan prices $523m non-prime RMBS
Pooja Sarkar, March 31, 2026
ABS Europe
Mixed market reaction to FCA’s final motor finance redress scheme
Tom Hall, March 31, 2026
ABS US
Spread on Flexential's private data center ABS note revealed
Chadwick Van Estrop , April 01, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Veolia sweeps up demand in quiet euro corporate bond market

Veolia Environment sign on a wall
Frank Jackman, April 01, 2026
SSA MTNs and CP
Traton steers back to MTNs with short dated floater
Diana Bui, April 01, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Slow start to April for dollar corporates after blowout March
David Rothnie, April 01, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Market volatility opens door for FI opportunity, says BlackRock's Turner
Frank Jackman, March 31, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Europe's corporate bond market slows ahead of Easter holiday
Diana Bui, March 30, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Private debt

Schuldschein hopes rise as bond demand weakens

Ferrero Rocher from Alamy 31Mar26 575x375
Jon Hay, March 31, 2026
CLOs Europe
CLOs exposed to loans approaching refinancing cliff edge
Thomas Hopkins, April 01, 2026
CLOs Europe
Tikehau rides out market turbulence to price new issue CLO
Thomas Hopkins, March 30, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Akbank refis at tighter levels amid market volatility
Frank Jackman, March 30, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

EM airline bonds slump, slimmer balance sheets offer optimism

Paris, France - August 17, 2018: Latam Airlines Airbus A350 airplane at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport (CDG) in France. Airbus is an aircraft manufac
George Collard, April 01, 2026
Emerging Markets
New bond from Sasol 'not as wide as it appears'
George Collard, March 31, 2026
Emerging Markets
Liquid Telecom eases refi concerns with fresh $300m bond
George Collard, April 01, 2026
Emerging Markets
JBS takes $2bn for liability management
George Collard, March 31, 2026
Equity
Equity

Delivery Hero uses fast tender offer to retrieve €540m CB

Delivery Hero in Berlin from Alamy 31Mar26 575x375
Jon Hay, March 31, 2026
Equity
Rapid demand for CrediaBank’s €300m equity sale
Jon Hay, March 30, 2026
People and Markets
Securitization People and Markets Europe

OLB's head of treasury leaves, replacement announced

Oldenburgische Landesbank, WachtstraBe, MartinistraBe, Bremen, Deutschland
Tom Hall, March 31, 2026
People News
Standard Chartered hires Deutsche corporate banking chief
David Rothnie, March 30, 2026
Corporate Bonds
Premier League titans vie for catastrophe bond trophy
Jon Hay, April 01, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

SMBC and Jefferies scotch takeover talk as alliance flourishes

Nakashima, Toru (SMBC) in 2024 v2 from Alamy 1Apr26 1000x666
David Rothnie, April 01, 2026
Coben The Contrarian
New Issues

Can I ever escape the pull of the business?

godfather_2YNAH7A.jpg
Craig Coben, March 31, 2026