SMBC and Jefferies scotch takeover talk as alliance flourishes

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SMBC and Jefferies scotch takeover talk as alliance flourishes

David Rothnie
April 01, 2026 08:18 pm
Nakashima, Toru (SMBC) in 2024 v2 from Alamy 1Apr26 1000x666

Bank M&A is back on the agenda, but talk of SMBC buying Jefferies is premature. The two firms are prioritising their multi-stranded alliance and a takeover now would jeopardise it

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