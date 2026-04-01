SMBC and Jefferies scotch takeover talk as alliance flourishes
Bank M&A is back on the agenda, but talk of SMBC buying Jefferies is premature. The two firms are prioritising their multi-stranded alliance and a takeover now would jeopardise it
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