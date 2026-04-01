BNG refreshes euro presence with first deal in 2026
◆ Dutch issuer brings new euro benchmark at last, with social label ◆ Most recent euro line opened over 10 months ago ◆ Peers' bonds helpful to pricing given BNG's absence
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