Erste follows ING’s lead, launches first covered bond for nine months

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Covered Bonds

Erste follows ING’s lead, launches first covered bond for nine months

Luke Jeffs
March 31, 2026 05:55 pm
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◆ Austrian bank paid 5bp new issue concession ◆ Order size consistent with previous Erste covereds ◆ New issue premiums have increased in recent weeks

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Luke Jeffs
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