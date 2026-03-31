Nomura explores deeper into euro market with €1.45bn dual trancher
◆ Second deal after last year's re-entry is bigger ◆ Nomura wants to extend its euro curve after debut TLAC last May ◆ Higher concession seven year tranche lands at same level as last year's fives
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