Nomura explores deeper into euro market with €1.45bn dual trancher

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Nomura explores deeper into euro market with €1.45bn dual trancher

Atanas Dinov
March 31, 2026 06:59 pm

◆ Second deal after last year's re-entry is bigger ◆ Nomura wants to extend its euro curve after debut TLAC last May ◆ Higher concession seven year tranche lands at same level as last year's fives

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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