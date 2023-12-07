GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Issue 1835

Top Stories
Sovereigns
Governments tweak bond dealer incentives as costs weigh on banks
04.04.2023. London, UK. City bank and HSBC skycrapers in Canary Wharf financial district. An investment banks and financial services companies.
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

KfW announces large, but not shocking, 2024 programme

KfW, ibc-Tower, Theodor-Heuss-Allee, Frankfurt am Main, Hessen, Deutschland
Addison Gong, December 07, 2023
Supras and agencies
IADB targets bigger funding in 2024
Georgie Lee, December 06, 2023
Sub-sovereigns
Land Hessen to sell €7bn of bonds in 2024
Addison Gong, December 06, 2023
Supras and agencies
CEB expects €7bn annual borrowing after record year
Addison Gong, December 05, 2023
Sub-sovereigns
Land Berlin eyes €8bn of funding in 2024
Addison Gong, December 04, 2023
Financial Institutions
FIG

FIG market in holiday mood but rate volatility lurks round corner

Sweet Homemade Christmas Figgy Pudding with Powdered Sugar
Bill Thornhill, December 07, 2023
FIG
Dutch insurer ASR draws impressive €5.2bn order amid supply drought
Sarah Ainsworth, December 05, 2023
FIG
Dollar AT1s could end the year up after UBS call decision
Sarah Ainsworth, December 06, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

RBC brings largest dollar covered bond for over a year

RBC HiRes 575
Bill Thornhill, December 07, 2023
Covered Bonds
PBB issues first and only dollar Pfandbrief of 2023
Bill Thornhill, December 05, 2023
Covered Bonds
Raising rates: Shorts squeezed on rates euphoria, but move is overdone
Bill Thornhill, December 05, 2023
Securitization
ABS

Basel III endgame to increase bank's securitization costs, industry says

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) at the National Action Network National (NAN) convention in New York City,
Ayse Kelce, December 08, 2023
CLOs
Liquidity, transparency questions to haunt MM CLOs in downturn
Tom Lemmon, December 07, 2023
ABS
NewDay happy to pay a price for dollar diversity
George Smith, December 05, 2023
CLOs
PPM America prices CLO reset with more to come
Tom Lemmon, December 05, 2023
Securitization Polls and Awards
European Securitization Awards 2024: Shortlists announced and voting live!
GlobalCapital, December 05, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Riskier companies miss their chance to exploit rally

Close up of a clock showing one minute to 12, midnight.
Mike Turner, December 07, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Investors pour funds into Southern Water's market return
Mike Turner, December 05, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Southern Water and Stryker head into dwindling pipeline
Mike Turner, December 04, 2023
Corporate Bonds
URW pays skimpy premium on increased €750m deal
Mike Turner, December 04, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Lending to grow next year, but don’t hold breath for M&A

Traffic Lights Sloane Square London. Image shot 03/2009. Exact date unknown.
Ana Fati, December 07, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Orora uses multi-tranche loan to buy Saverglass for €1.29bn
Ana Fati, December 07, 2023
CLOs
Looming maturity wall key for CLO investors in 2024, says BNPP
Victoria Thiele, December 06, 2023
Corporate Bonds
IG corporates hit pause after winter flurry
Mike Turner, December 07, 2023
Emerging Markets
CEE

Romania ramps up private bond sales to nearly $1bn this year

Fountains in Piata Unirii bucharest Romania
George Collard, December 07, 2023
Emerging Markets
TAV Airport's Burcu Geriş outlines bonds strategy
Francesca Young, December 06, 2023
Emerging Markets
EM bond investors must navigate a maze of elections in 2024
George Collard, December 05, 2023
CEE
Hungary to cut bond issuance in 2024
George Collard, December 04, 2023
EM LatAm
CSN trades up as LatAm eyes turn to January
Oliver West, December 04, 2023
Equity
ABBs-Block Trades

Qatar’s Barclays sell-down highlights lost art of risk auctions

auction.jpg
Aidan Gregory, December 07, 2023
Asia
Asia equity-linked ends year on high but 2024 looks 'grim'
Rashmi Kumar, December 07, 2023
Follow-ons and Rights issues
ams-Osram attracts high take-up for Sfr775m recapitalisation
Aidan Gregory, December 07, 2023
Equity IPOs
MBC Group to price $222m Tadawul IPO at top of the range
Aidan Gregory, December 06, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
QIA raises £510m from surprise Barclays selldown
Aidan Gregory, December 05, 2023
People and Markets
Technology

SocGen makes digital green bond debut, but it’s no genesis for DLT

solar_panel_green.jpg
Gaia Freydefont, December 07, 2023
People and Markets
Greenwashing fears and red tape could limit green supply to 'a trickle'
Gaia Freydefont, December 04, 2023
GC View
Gold tier, frankincense and myrrh
Francesca Young, December 05, 2023
FIG People and Markets
Commerzbank builds Swiss bond offering with CS swoop
Sarah Ainsworth, December 05, 2023
Securitization People and Markets
Angel Oak hires CRE veteran from Ares
Ayse Kelce, December 05, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Qatar sale challenges Barclays’ IB commitment

doha.jpg
David Rothnie, December 08, 2023