Issue 1833

Top Stories
FIG
FIG issuers take the bull by the horns to harvest autumn rally
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Sovereigns brace for first full year of € QT as supply to remain elevated

Georgie Lee, November 23, 2023
Supras and agencies
Kommuninvest extends dollar curve with green bond
Addison Gong, November 23, 2023
Supras and agencies
AfDB grabs late window for senior funding, hybrid awaits
Addison Gong, November 22, 2023
Sovereigns
UK cuts Gilt issuance by just £500m on OBR projections and budget speech
Georgie Lee, November 22, 2023
Supras and agencies
IBB pays up for ‘sunny deal on rainy day’ as euro SSA market reprices
Georgie Lee, November 21, 2023
Financial Institutions
Senior Debt

Intesa goes for ultra-long Yankee again after sovereign boost

David Rothnie, November 23, 2023
FIG MTNs and CP
Crédit Agricole to power up private funding with novel nuclear energy link
Atanas Dinov, November 23, 2023
Regulatory Capital
Sterling FIG investors show bid for duration and spread
Atanas Dinov, November 21, 2023
Regulatory Capital
Coface 10 year tier two ‘captures the imagination’
Atanas Dinov, November 21, 2023
Senior Debt
Lloyds prints another Samurai but finds a more competitive market
Sarah Ainsworth, November 22, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Italy boost favours BPER Banca but Wuestenrot Bausparkasse goes uncovered

Sarah Ainsworth, November 21, 2023
Covered Bonds
‘Picky’ investors deter some covered bond issuers from entering market
Sarah Ainsworth, November 22, 2023
Covered Bonds
Nationwide euro covered lures European buyers with credit lines
Sarah Ainsworth, November 20, 2023
Covered Bonds
Curve inversion deters covered bond issuers from long end
Sarah Ainsworth, November 23, 2023
Primary Market Monitor
Bid declines for covered bonds as issuance climbs
Sarah Ainsworth, November 21, 2023
Securitization
RMBS

LendInvest’s RMBS tightens as UK securitization pipeline slows

George Smith, November 23, 2023
CLOs
First European middle market CLOs expected next year
Victoria Thiele, November 23, 2023
CLOs
Barings double leads pre-holiday US CLO rush
Tom Lemmon, November 21, 2023
GC View
Housing price correction is still on the cards
Kunyi Yang, November 21, 2023
RMBS
Nationwide launches Stock and Drop plan for RMBS shelf
Tom Lemmon, November 20, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

IG corporate rally moves on to borrowed time

Mike Turner, November 23, 2023
Corporate Bonds
IG corporate primary pipeline in doubt post-Thanksgiving
Mike Turner, November 23, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Bag of mixed greens from corporate ESG issuers
Mike Turner, November 22, 2023
Corporate Bonds
McDonald's is lovin’ it, getting triple decker cheap
Mike Turner, November 21, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Givaudan and IHG ride credit rally to launch oversubscribed bonds
Mike Turner, November 21, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
ABBs-Block Trades

SigmaRoc uses loans, equity for reverse takeover of CRH lime assets

Ana Fati, November 23, 2023
Synd Loans People and Markets
Alvarez & Marsal builds up debt advisory with hires from Big Four
Ana Fati, November 20, 2023
Asia
Asia private credit advances, but deal scarcity a challenge
Rashmi Kumar, November 23, 2023
Emerging Markets
Africa

Bondholders dismayed after Zambia debt restructuring suffers blow

George Collard, November 20, 2023
EM Middle East
ADCB reopens Gulf tier one market
George Collard, November 20, 2023
CEE
Poland nears record international funding with fresh €1.25bn
George Collard, November 22, 2023
CEE
Pekao lines up more issuance after Eurobond debut
George Collard, November 22, 2023
CEE
Yapı Kredi takes $300m at cheaper rate than in September
George Collard, November 21, 2023
Equity
Equity IPOs

Germany’s IPO market seeks to move on after difficult 2023

Aidan Gregory, November 23, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Italy raises €920m from Monte Paschi selldown
Aidan Gregory, November 21, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
TeamViewer shares fall 12% after Permira cuts stake
Gaia Freydefont, November 21, 2023
People and Markets
Green and Social Bonds and Loans

Investors skill up on SLBs but regulation blocks progress

Jon Hay, November 23, 2023
People and Markets
Andrew Menzies to run global DCM at SocGen
Jon Hay, November 22, 2023
People and Markets
UniCredit CEE banker departs for Singapore
George Collard, November 22, 2023
People News
Natixis hires senior Credit Suisse DCM banker
Addison Gong, November 20, 2023
FIG People and Markets
EBA tells European banks to improve accounting practices
Atanas Dinov, November 23, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Banking boss riddle remains as Citi IB reorg takes shape

David Rothnie, November 23, 2023