GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Issue 1832

Top Stories
EM Middle East
Israel nears $5bn in wartime bond spree
Kissufim, Israel. 21st Oct, 2023. Israeli soldiers patrol an area in Kissufim. Credit: Ilia Yefimovich/dpa/Alamy Live News
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

EU bows out but SSA market braced for bigger borrowing in 2024

GlobalCapital EU 2 tranche 2 step 001.jpg
Addison Gong, November 16, 2023
Supras and agencies
UPDATE Duration attracts in EU’s final syndication of 2023
Addison Gong, November 14, 2023
Sovereigns
UK syndication reflects ‘supportive’ conditions for Gilt programme
Georgie Lee, November 16, 2023
Supras and agencies
Eurofima and Berlin seize funding window as bankers heed tighter swap spreads
Georgie Lee, November 16, 2023
Sub-sovereigns
Land NRW raises €1bn but does not tighten as investors reposition
Addison Gong, November 15, 2023
Financial Institutions
FIG

FIG issuers spy chance to put feet up despite ideal funding conditions

Barclays Head Office Canary Wharf London Docklands framed by old dockland cranes. Architects HOK International, Opened 2005.
Atanas Dinov, November 16, 2023
Regulatory Capital
Santander hops into red-hot AT1 market with dual trancher
Atanas Dinov, November 16, 2023
Regulatory Capital
Barclays jumps into rallying market to launch AT1
Atanas Dinov, November 15, 2023
Regulatory Capital
Nordea greenifies capital with debut Nordic tier two
Atanas Dinov, November 16, 2023
Senior Debt
Macquarie Group offers investors Aussie break from 'abysmal' Europe
Sarah Ainsworth, November 16, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Bullish mood powers Rabobank and MunHyp green covered bonds

Rabobank_logo_1150_750.jpg
Sarah Ainsworth, November 15, 2023
Covered Bonds
CAFFIL covered 'plays safe' on duration and pays small concession
Sarah Ainsworth, November 13, 2023
Covered Bonds
Deutsche Bank Española covered gets mixed reviews
Sarah Ainsworth, November 14, 2023
Covered Bonds
Sparkasse Hannover 'unlucky' as bullish momentum fades
Sarah Ainsworth, November 16, 2023
Securitization
CMBS

US CMBS set for surprise late-year issuance spree

USA,Texas,Houston,view of commercial buildings in downtown Houston
Kunyi Yang, November 16, 2023
ABS
Bank of America raises $1.25bn with second auto ABS deal in 12 years
Ayse Kelce, November 16, 2023
ABS
Mezz flies again in Santander German auto ABS
George Smith, November 16, 2023
RMBS
Rental demand could help SFR RMBS recover in 2024
Kunyi Yang, November 15, 2023
CLOs
US CLO market healthy despite secondary trading drop
Victoria Thiele, November 15, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

L’Oréal again shows it's worth it with €1.5bn deal

L'Oreal Haircare Products, Rite Aid Drugstore in Grand Central Terminal, NYC. Image shot 2016. Exact date unknown.
Mike Turner, November 16, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Carrier flies as risk bid returns to IG corporate bonds
Mike Turner, November 15, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Deutsche Bahn reopens 20 year euros
Mike Turner, November 15, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Telefónica makes right call, raising €850m on US CPI day
Mike Turner, November 14, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Heidelberg Materials keeps SLB resurgence going
Mike Turner, November 13, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Investec gets $500m term loan, 50% oversubscribed

Investec term loan Alamy 14Nov23.png
Ana Fati, November 14, 2023
Syndicated Loans
DenizBank clinches $845m sustainability-linked loan
Ana Fati, November 15, 2023
Corporate Bonds
M&A deals thrive in US bonds after encouraging CPI print
David Rothnie, November 16, 2023
CLOs
AB CarVal offers pick-up on its euro CLO debut
Victoria Thiele, November 16, 2023
GlobalCapital Podcast
Bond investors bolster Israel coffers
Ralph Sinclair, November 17, 2023
Emerging Markets
EM LatAm

Brazil joins the ESG bond world with $2bn debut

Jaguar, Panthera Onca, Female, Cuiaba River, Porto Jofre, Pantanal Matogrossense, Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil
George Collard, November 14, 2023
CEE
Poland notches largest Samurai as investors take shine to shorter bonds
George Collard, November 16, 2023
CEE
Latvia adds €600m to high euro supply
George Collard, November 15, 2023
CEE
Bank Pekao bags €1.4bn book on bond market debut
George Collard, November 16, 2023
Emerging Markets
Qatar Islamic Bank mandates for first new issue since 2020
Francesca Young, November 15, 2023
Equity
Follow-ons and Rights issues

Primary equity raises on the rise despite cooling inflation

A logo sign outside of a facility occupied by Alstom in Windsor, Connecticut on November 21, 2015.
Aidan Gregory, November 16, 2023
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Greece grows National Bank selldown to €1.1bn
Aidan Gregory, November 16, 2023
Follow-ons and Rights issues
John Mattson announces Skr1.1bn rights issue to reduce leverage
Gaia Freydefont, November 16, 2023
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Alstom confirms recap plans after cash squeeze
Aidan Gregory, November 15, 2023
Equity IPOs
Dubai Taxi Co announces intention to float
Aidan Gregory, November 13, 2023
People and Markets
People News

Transatlantic Lynagh crosses ocean as BNP Paribas looks to build US biz

BNP USA.jpg
John Crabb, November 14, 2023
SSA People and Markets
Sovereign debt issuers call for higher greeniums
Gaia Freydefont, November 16, 2023
People and Markets
TD Securities scoops up top MTN banker
Francesca Young, November 14, 2023
People and Markets
Member state reluctance is holding up CMU project
Gaia Freydefont, November 16, 2023
GC View
UK and EU ESG ratings proposals show cooperation is king
John Crabb, November 14, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Santander eyes US gains after $250m investment

santander nyc.jpg
David Rothnie, November 16, 2023