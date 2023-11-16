Nordea greenifies capital with debut Nordic tier two

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 161 Farringdon Rd, London EC1R 3AL. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions | Cookies
FIG
Regulatory Capital

Nordea greenifies capital with debut Nordic tier two

Atanas Dinov
November 16, 2023 05:09 pm
Stockholm, Sweden - August 2, 2013: Closeup of the Nordea bank office sign above the entrance at the office in downtown Stockholm.

◆ Nordea's deal shows greenium is alive in the FIG market ◆ Pricing was flat to fair value thanks to robust demand ◆ Bawag uses tender to reallocate old investors into new €400m tier two refinancing

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

Regulatory CapitalFIGEuroGreen and Social BondsNordea Markets
AD
Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
Gift this article