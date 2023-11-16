Nordea greenifies capital with debut Nordic tier two
◆ Nordea's deal shows greenium is alive in the FIG market ◆ Pricing was flat to fair value thanks to robust demand ◆ Bawag uses tender to reallocate old investors into new €400m tier two refinancing
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