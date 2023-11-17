Bond investors bolster Israel coffers
GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
GlobalCapital Podcast

Bond investors bolster Israel coffers

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayMike TurnerAna Fati
November 17, 2023 03:12 PM

◆ Israel has been loading up on bonds since Hamas attack ◆ Is the SLB market about to come of age? ◆ A fresh innovation in corporate lending

Israel Map on retro poster with long shadow. Vintage sign easy to edit, manipulate, resize or colourise.

Israel has issued almost $5bn worth of bonds since the end of September, an unusual spell of activity for the borrower and one that coincides with its war against Hamas. We examine what deals it has done, with whom, what they will fund and what it means for the rest of Israel's capital markets plans.

Meanwhile, while sustainability-linked bonds have been in the doghouse this year, we uncover some developments in that market that may well assuage investor concerns that the product does little other than greenwashing on issuers' behalf.

Finally, we look at an old dog with a new trick in the loan market as companies alter their revolving credit facilities in a way that lets them have easier access to the money just when they may need it as credit conditions toughen.

Subscribe to GlobalCapital's Podcast

You can listen and subscribe for free on your favourite podcast platform including:

Topics

GlobalCapital Podcast GlobalCapital PodcastEmerging MarketsMiddle East BondsSRISyndicated LoansInvestment Grade Loans
RS
Ralph Sinclair
London Bureau Chief GlobalCapital
Contact
JH
Jon Hay
MT
Mike Turner
AF
Ana Fati
Syndicated Loans Reporter
Contact

Related articles