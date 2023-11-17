Bond investors bolster Israel coffers

Israel has issued almost $5bn worth of bonds since the end of September, an unusual spell of activity for the borrower and one that coincides with its war against Hamas. We examine what deals it has done, with whom, what they will fund and what it means for the rest of Israel's capital markets plans.

Meanwhile, while sustainability-linked bonds have been in the doghouse this year, we uncover some developments in that market that may well assuage investor concerns that the product does little other than greenwashing on issuers' behalf.

Finally, we look at an old dog with a new trick in the loan market as companies alter their revolving credit facilities in a way that lets them have easier access to the money just when they may need it as credit conditions toughen.